TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Young Plateau Doctor, Elkanah John Garang saves ailing hospital…

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top…

Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in…

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show,…

Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after…

Nigerian social media users apologises to man after he shared…

‘How I manage my business and career’ –…

I’ve been your fan from way back — Don Jazzy to Davido

Entertainment
By Olumide

As Nigerians artiste and DMW boss, David Adeleke also known as Davido celebrates his 10th anniversary in the entertainment industry, he has been receiving congratulation messages from fellow celebrities as well as fans and followers.

One of the celebrities to celebrate with Davido is Mavin label boss, Don Jazzy.

Don Jazzy in a statement he shared via his Instagram account revealed hr had been a fan of Davido from way back.

READ ALSO

Davido at 10: Our leader and advisor – Davido hails…

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show,…

”Happy 10 years anniversary to the baddest. @davido it’s not beans at all. I have been a fan from back when and you have done so well for yourself and for the game. Keep lifting others keep rising,” Don Jazzy wrote.

See his post below;

Davido came into the limelight with his hit single ”Ema Dami Duro” released in 2011.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Young Plateau Doctor, Elkanah John Garang saves ailing hospital in remote home…

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top in her…

Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in matching track suit

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show, winner to get N4.8M…

Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after secret wedding

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Mother’s day: BBNaija’s Ka3na shares photo before her wedding in…

May Dare Adeboye rest in peace – Sunday Igboho makes u-turn

Davido at 10: Our leader and advisor – Davido hails Naeto C for his…

I’ve been your fan from way back — Don Jazzy to Davido

Mercy Johnson and Toyin Abraham serve fans friendship goals on Mother’s Day…

Watch as Olakunle Church gives his wife, Rosy Meurer a warm welcome as she…

“I am not a sin” – Nigerian lesbian, Amara calls out…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More