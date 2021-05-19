DJ Cuppy reveals how her two puppies will help her decide the type of man to date

Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy has revealed how her two puppies will help her decide the type of man to date.’

According to Cuppy, if her puppies do not like someone, she would not agree to go on a date with them.

Taking to Instagram to say this, Cuppy wrote;

“Have you met my 3 month-old Pomeranian sons @DufuPoms? If Dúdú and FünFün don’t like you, we can’t date #Facts #Pupcakes #CuppyPuppy”

Reacting to this;

@brianjackson736 wrote “By the time you clock sharp 52 you will realize Dudu and Funfun are waste of time.”

@yes_iam_oreoluwa wrote “You never ready to date”

@m.ay.or wrote “What If Dúdú likes but FünFün doesn’t”

@youkhayy wrote “Cuppy you like this dogs o”

@i_am_cee2 wrote “This girl sef”

@debby_simbi wrote “Nawa o only to date?”