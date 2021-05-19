TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive…

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ –…

Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the “frog…

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her…

BBNaija: Neo showers his love interest Vee with romantic…

Yomi Fabiyi reacts as Baba Ijesha is granted bail

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly…

BBNaija: Only Nengi can make old TV’s look like flat screen…

DJ Cuppy reveals how her two puppies will help her decide the type of man to date

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy has revealed how her two puppies will help her decide the type of man to date.’

According to Cuppy, if her puppies do not like someone, she would not agree to go on a date with them.

Taking to Instagram to say this, Cuppy wrote;

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy schools those who call her ‘Money Miss…

Reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals people are sending their…

“Have you met my 3 month-old Pomeranian sons @DufuPoms? If Dúdú and FünFün don’t like you, we can’t date #Facts #Pupcakes #CuppyPuppy”

Reacting to this;

@brianjackson736 wrote “By the time you clock sharp 52 you will realize Dudu and Funfun are waste of time.”

@yes_iam_oreoluwa wrote “You never ready to date”

@m.ay.or wrote “What If Dúdú likes but FünFün doesn’t”

@youkhayy wrote “Cuppy you like this dogs o”

@i_am_cee2 wrote “This girl sef”

@debby_simbi wrote “Nawa o only to date?”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive boyfriend because of…

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ – Reactions as singer,…

Davido’s brother praises him for making a come back to the “frog voice” insult…

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her lover to her…

BBNaija: Neo showers his love interest Vee with romantic messages, gifts her…

Yomi Fabiyi reacts as Baba Ijesha is granted bail

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

DJ Cuppy reveals how her two puppies will help her decide the type of man to…

Toyin Abraham leaves fans and other celebrities drooling as she proudly flaunts…

Movie producer, Emmanuel Eneji and 19 others charged by EFCC for cybercrime

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations about the…

Singer, Davido bans his DMW/30BG crew from entering his private jet (Video)

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

Adaku of Jenifa’s diary is in sorrow

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More