Don Jazzy, D’banj & Wande Coal perform at Rapper Ikechukwu’s wedding (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

It was a lovely scene to behold as Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu finally got married yesterday.

Nigerian Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku and his wife had their traditional wedding on Saturday May 22.

The wedding was attended by many Nigerian A-list celebrities including Dbanj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, DJ Big N, Omawumi, Chigul, Waje, Sasha, Basket Mouth, attended the ceremony.

The wedding also saw performances from former Mo’Hits members; D’banj, Don Jazzy and Wande Coal.

Watch video below;

Recall that early this year, Ikechukwu took to his social media handles to announce that he was engaged and showed off the lucky woman.

Ikechukeu has also moved into Nollywood over the years and have acted in popular movies like Wedding Party among others.

