ECOWAS suspends Mali from its institutions after coup

News
By Olumide

According to the latest reports, West African leaders, who met in a regional summit Sunday have suspended Mali from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bodies after a second coup by the Malian military.

“The suspension from ECOWAS takes immediate effect until the deadline of the end of February 2022 when they are supposed to hand over to a democratically elected government,” Ghana’s Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey told reporters.

“One of the decisions of the heads of state is that they should ensure that in the next few days a civilian prime minister is put in place to form the next government,” she added.

Recall that Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari also attended the recent meeting in Ghana.

