Erica lands into trouble for kissing a man

Reality TV star,Erica Nlewedim, has been cautioned by her fan for kissing a man in a movie.

The Igbo born actress and model shared a screenshot of the message she received from the obsessed fan cussing and scolding her for locking lips in a movies.

“I hope you guys do some medical examination or tests before kissing people in movies? You can’t be kissing actors in every romantic scene because you are an actress. If you are not careful, you will endup kissing all the men in the movie industry.”

“That is not good for a single lady like you, you have to be careful. Take a cue from Adesua Etomi, Omotola Ekeinde, Chioma Chukwuka and other. They don’t act romantic scenes.”

The fan continued to scold Erica, “You have to learn to reject some movie roles for your own dignity”.

