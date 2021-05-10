TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Young Plateau Doctor, Elkanah John Garang saves ailing hospital…

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top…

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show,…

Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in…

Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after…

Nigerian social media users apologises to man after he shared…

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin opens up on why she almost aborted her…

“I am not a sin” – Nigerian lesbian, Amara calls out ‘demonic’ Christians of shaming her

Social Media drama
By Olumide

While the same-sex marriage or relationship is not encouraged in Nigerian, a lesbian in the country has taken to social media to react to how Christians are shaming her.

This comes as a Nigerian lesbian identified as Amara accused Christians of shaming her because of her same-sex sexual orientation.

Sharing screenshots of comments left on her Youtube channel by the Christians she described as demons, the gay rights activist insisted that she is not a ‘sin’

READ ALSO

Uti Nwachuwku gives reasons Christians should stop saying…

Halloween, Christmas and Easter are all the same — Daddy…

“turned a everyday, this is what I deal with. Christians going out of their way to shame me or pray for me like I am sin. I really want to scream but we go dey use play play answer away these demons. I AM NOT A SIN” she wrote.

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Young Plateau Doctor, Elkanah John Garang saves ailing hospital in remote home…

It is well- Pastor Adeboye speaks on son’s death

Murdered Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Ini Umoren, emerges one of the top in her…

Davido announces his ‘virtual’ talent hunt show, winner to get N4.8M…

Adesua and Banky W serve couple goals as they step out in matching track suit

Laura Ikeji dragged again for appreciating her husband publicly

Etinosa Idemudia’s marriage crashes barely six months after secret wedding

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Mother’s day: BBNaija’s Ka3na shares photo before her wedding in…

May Dare Adeboye rest in peace – Sunday Igboho makes u-turn

Davido at 10: Our leader and advisor – Davido hails Naeto C for his…

I’ve been your fan from way back — Don Jazzy to Davido

Mercy Johnson and Toyin Abraham serve fans friendship goals on Mother’s Day…

Watch as Olakunle Church gives his wife, Rosy Meurer a warm welcome as she…

“I am not a sin” – Nigerian lesbian, Amara calls out…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More