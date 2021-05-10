“I am not a sin” – Nigerian lesbian, Amara calls out ‘demonic’ Christians of shaming her

While the same-sex marriage or relationship is not encouraged in Nigerian, a lesbian in the country has taken to social media to react to how Christians are shaming her.

This comes as a Nigerian lesbian identified as Amara accused Christians of shaming her because of her same-sex sexual orientation.

Sharing screenshots of comments left on her Youtube channel by the Christians she described as demons, the gay rights activist insisted that she is not a ‘sin’

“turned a everyday, this is what I deal with. Christians going out of their way to shame me or pray for me like I am sin. I really want to scream but we go dey use play play answer away these demons. I AM NOT A SIN” she wrote.

See her post below;