‘I want to create time for marriage’ – Actress, Ebere Nwizu

Fast-rising Nollywood actress and reality TV star, Ebere Nwizu has opened up on her marriage plans amid being a single mother of one.

Speaking to Saturday Sun in an interview captured on Kemi Filani news, revealed that she has not given up on marriage but her priorities and relationship goals is putting God first.

According to the winner of the Amstel Malta Box Office reality show Season 3, her major challenge is getting time to become a married woman.

She said;

“Motherhood is a crown; only the strongest will survive. However, I welcome marriage. But the major challenge is for me to make time to get married (laughs). Literally though.

My relationship goals are, putting God first, then everything else naturally follows suit; money, beauty, time management, the strength of character, Sex, and more,”

Ebere Nwizu who studied Philosophy at the Lagos State University lauded the increasing of female filmmakers in the movie industry and the fact that they are taking over the industry and producing top-notch movies of international standard.

She stated,

“Female filmmakers in Nigeria are expressing their God-given talent and skills at the top levels and creating their niche. Before, no one was giving them the opportunity.

But now you can’t deny that they know what they’re doing. For me, it’s a case of doing what you do well, and the rest will fall into place naturally.”