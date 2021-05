Lizzy Anjorin reacts to allegations that her pregnancy was fake

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has reacted to allegations that her pregnancy was fake.

According to the new mum, she came across some comments about people doubting her pregnancy.

Sharing a video of her dancing with her bare baby bump and a screenshot of the comments she came across, Lizzy wrote;

“SWIPE AND LAUGH… DON’T WAIT FOR THEM TO DIE B4 YOU APPRECIATE THEM. I MEAN PEOPLE THAT HELPED YOU ON TOUGH JOURNEY… DON’T ALWAYS WAIT FOR SAD NEWS B4 YOU RUSH TO INTERNET TO DESTROY THEM… I MEAN YOUR PARTNERS … IF YOU APPRECIATE PEOPLE GOOD DEED WHILE THEY ARE MUCH ALIVE IS LIKE APPRECIATING GOD DEED NOT HUMAN DEED… AS TODAY 12/5/2021 …

MOJERI WIPE KO SI OBA KANKAN YATO SI OBA OLORUN

MOJERI WIPE OBA ASETAN MA KU NI IWO OBA OLORUN

FATHER LORD KINDLY BLESS ME MORE WITH HUGE AND SHOCKING ORE RABATA I PROMISE TO ALWAYS GIVE TESTIMONIES BACK TO BACK

MOJERI WIPE ADEGBOYEGA LAWAL NI OKOMI LATI ORUN WA

SUGBON EXCUSS SIR.. E TRY LATI MAINTAIN DADA YIN LO SIR..

KI EGUN MALO KO OGUN JA IBADAN LATI GBA OMO WON PADA.”