May Dare Adeboye rest in peace – Sunday Igboho makes u-turn

News
By Olumide

Popular Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo popular known as Sunday Igboho has made a U-turn on his statement about the death of the son of Pastor EA Adeboye’s on, Dare Adeboye.

Igboho in his latest statement prayed that the soul of Dare Adeboye rests in peace.

This comes after the reports that Sunday Igboho, in a live Facebook video with Olayomi Koiki over the weekend, refused to sympathise with Pastor Adeboye when he was told to do so. 

The report revealed that Igboho said the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God would not be commiserated with because he does not support the Yoruba nation.

However,  his statement received massive reactions on social media as many took turn to blast him.

Well, it appears Igboho has bowed to pressure as he claimed he was misquoted, adding that he only rained curses on the enemies of the Yoruba race, Daily Post reports.

“They said I mocked Pastor Adeboye, I didn’t mock that man. He is our father. I wasn’t talking to him. I don’t know him and he does not know me. I am a Christian. Had it been that I am a Muslim, they would have said I’m trying to be religious intolerant. I was only saying the Yoruba nation is not a religious matter. We accommodate Muslims, Christians and traditionalists. I didn’t insult that man. People just misquoted me by cutting that part of the video. Did I mock him? I didn’t say anything concerning him.

