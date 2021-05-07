Melinda Gates rents ₦50Million per night private island (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide
richest couple in the world
Melinda and Bill Gates

The estranged wife of billionaire, Bill Gates, Melinda Gates has reportedly rented a private $132,000-a-night island so that she and her family would be able to avoid media attention amid her divorce from her husband of 27 years.

Recall that the longtime couple announced their decision to end their marriage on Monday, writing in a joint statement at the time:

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have decided to end our marriage.”

According to the Independence UK, the plan was for Melinda and the couple’s three children, as well as their significant others, to stay on the island, which Bill was reportedly not invited to.

