Musicians, Skales and MC Galaxy fight dirty on social media

By Kafayat

Popular Nigerian singers, Skales and MC Galaxy have taken to Instagram to call each other out and fight dirty.

Taking to his Insta story to vent his anger, Skales wrote;

“One day, I go beat that stupid smelling Mc Galaxy… Fuck boy”

MC Galaxy also replied with;

“Broke boys wey dey collect money from women can make noise sha lol, Adiok anofiii… Let me know when you are ready for the fight idiot lol… beggar lol” MC Galaxy wrote on his Insta story on Instagram.”
See how some of their fans are reacting to this;

@fineboypyl wrote “These people are childish”

@official_devon91 wrote “Make ona settle this matter on code. Na so real men they behave”

@_wizzyregie wrote “I love the fact he called him out with his full chest… E for energy”

@official_droyal wrote “Lmao I hope MC galaxy never go tamper with scales babe. Ahh wahala “

@teenotch wrote “Skales, I no underrate you ooo but don’t try to fight anybody, dem go beat you bro. Leave your battles for the lord.”

Via Instagram
