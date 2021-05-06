Nigerian celebrities react to the death of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Dare

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Ruth Kadiri and other Nigerians have reacted differently to the death of G.O Pastor Adeboye’s son, Dare.

It was earlier reported that Pastor Dare Adeboye died in his sleep on Wednesday, 5th of May, 2020 in Eket, Akwa Ibom state, where he was based with his family.

Reacting to this sad news;

@ruthkadiri wrote “Chai… this is sad one”

Dele Momodu wrote; “received with utmost sadness the untimely death of our very dear Brother, PASTOR DARE ADEBOYE, son of PASTOR & MRS ENOCH ADEJARE ADEBOYE. Nothing could be more devastating to his parents, immediate family, members of the body of Christ, friends and associates but who are we to query God? May his gentle soul rest in peace…”

@enaira_jamiu_ wrote “Lanterns don’t see their feet”

@iamseed_u wrote “God forbid bad thing. At the peak of his life. May his soul rest in the Lord.”

@precious.amengialue wrote “OMG, this is so sad for one to lose a child at old age,may God console the family, this life sef”

Via Instagram
