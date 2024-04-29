American model, Bonita Maria, also known as Pinknative, has sparked controversy online with recent comments about singer Davido.

Recall that a few weeks ago, a video circulated online showing Davido allegedly begging Maria for sex. This incident initially drew mixed reactions from fans.

Maria responded to the online buzz, stating she was unaware Davido was married and that their relationship is strictly professional.

She clarified her role as someone who helps Davido book shows in the US, particularly in Atlanta.

Despite her earlier statements, Bonita Maria recently took another jab at Davido online. She criticized those who condemned her based on the video.

In her post, Maria made claims about Davido’s private life, including the size of his p£n!s and his sexual performance.

“Can’t believe y’all really dragged me for some guy with Zero d game and small pee -pee. side eye.” she wrote.

Maria’s recent claims causes stir online.

Some people criticize her for discussing personal matters, while others defend Davido.

ekua_paulla: Because of davido I don turn defender online ….this job pass me 😩.

_blizzy_nunu’: Davido is the most dragged artist and also the most successful 🔥🔥 but I really think he needs to do better with his management 👏.

sheddi_bankz: As a man if you can control your prick, you have solved 90% of your problems in this life.

glam_byvinny: Once Davido dump them without care 💥 they start chasing clout 🙈 😂.

nancy4mama: not supporting anyone but this is what we ladies say when we are hurt, the pee pee automatically becomes small 😂😂.

femininecarenaij: Weda e small or not, Chioma is not complaining 😂. He use am get twins.

mheenarh__: This lady just wants attention tbh. People don move on already biko.

comradejerrbernard: Imagine you’re Nigerian, Chelsea fan and still stan 30BG. Where will you start to defend?

See her post below;

