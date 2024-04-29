Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex has showered his daughter, Audrey with love as she celebrates her 8th birthday today.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share beautiful photos of her alongside a heartfelt message.

In his caption, the proud father expressed his disbelief at how quickly time has passed.

Wishing his daughter a happy birthday, Nosa Rex showered her with blessings, praying that God would grant her heart’s desires and guide her on her path.

He expressed his wish for her to “grow in grace of God,” gain wisdom and knowledge, and for her light to “shine forever.”

In his words;

“Happy birthday to the love of my life Audrey 🕺 big 8 🎂 🎉

Just like play my daughter is 8 😳😘 🕺 😍😜

Audrey God will bless you and grant you all your heart desires

Audrey you will grow in grace of God

Audrey God will grant you wisdom , knowledge and understanding

Audrey your light will never go off.

Audrey you will shine forever

Love you so so much my amazing , sharp , smart ,beautiful, melanin , sweet , very supportive and understanding daughter.

Daddy got you for life. Continue to make us proud Audrey Eseosa ❤️”

Let’s celebrate her Fam”

