Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola shares scary story of how she narrowly escaped death

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Opeyemi Aiyeola
Opeyemi Aiyeola

Veteran Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola has shared a scary story of how she narrowly escaped from the cold hands of death.

According to Opeyemi, she was at a movie set in Lagos when she suddenly developed some symptoms and assumed she could be suffering from malaria. This made her put a call to a doctor, who prescribed a medication for her, and she took it without reading the side effect of the tablet, which includes drowsiness and nauseating.

Speaking further, the mother of two said, after taking the first dose of the medication, she felt the side effects and still drove to a movie set from her house in Ogun State to Lagos where she passed out multiple times at the movie set before being rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed with another ailment and not malaria.

She however urged her followers on the photosharing app to always read because it is profitable. ‘Please save yourself and others by reading medication leaflets’  She said.

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
