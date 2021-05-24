‘One day, i will make a scape goat’ – Actress, Adunni Ade threatens body shamers

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has taken to Instagram to threaten body shamers on the internet.

According to the mother of two, she finds it hard to believe people still body shame in the year 2021.

Speaking further, the light-skinned actress said she would love to make a scapegoat out of the body shammers on social media.

In her words;

“Body shaming a person in 2021? Person wey her bank account is fatter than your a** you won’t ku ku ma ki mi … I would love to see some of y’all’s mother o! Nahhhh, let me see you yourself……
Na ynash make una Dey follow o! Don’t go find work to do!
Eyin eleribu… Note this ain’t me typing… One day one day I’ll make a scapegoat out of you irritant that lives under fake accounts”.

Via Instagram
