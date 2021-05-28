Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Photos from comedian, Ada Jesus burial today, 28th of May, 2021 have surfaced on social media.

Recall that on the 21st of April, Ada was reported dead after battling kidney problem which led to a partial stroke.

The mother of one later suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the ICU where she gave up the ghost.

In the photos that surfaced on social media, families, fans and friends of the mother of one were seen shedding hot tears as they pay their last respect and left to live with her memories for the rest of their lives.

The funeral of Ada Jesus is currently ongoing as a friend identified as @iampreence shared some photos of the comedian at the funeral grounds with the caption;

“Late comedian, Ada Jesus goes to the soil today. RIP”,

See some of the photos below;

Via Gistreel
