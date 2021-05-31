Following Regina Daniels’ decision to tension her fans with beautiful new photos of herself, there have been speculations that the actress might be pregnant.

The mother of one shared stunning photos of herself via her Instagram page some moments ago, and some fans claimed that the actress looks like she’s expecting her second child with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Her fan, codee_nn on Instagram wrote; “I think she is pregnant again”.

Naana said – “She looks pregnant”, and another fan responded in affirmation.

Recall, Regina Daniels welcomed her first child with the billionaire some months ago, and the couple named their son, Munir Neji Nwoko.

However, the beautiful actress is yet to confirm if the speculation is true or false.