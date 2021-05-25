”Special is how he makes me feel” Ehi Ogbebor says as she shows off romantic gift she received from a man

Popular interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor recently took to her Instagram account to show off the romantic gifts she received from a man.

The interior designer received chocolates and flowers from a man whose identity she didn’t reveal.

“Thank you darling,” she’s heard saying in the video as she received the gifts.

She added in the caption, “Special, that’s how you make me feel.”

She didnt say who gave the gifts to her, though it’s common knowledge that she’s been dating NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo. They made their relationship public earlier this year.

Last week, a video of MC Oluomo getting married to another women went viral and this led to a conversation as social media users wondered if the couple are still together.

MC Oluomo’s son and Ehi Ogbebor have remained in good terms on social media and not much seems to have changed despite the NURTW boss’ recent wedding.

Watch the video below.