“The arrest was a product of job hazard” – Comedian, Pankeeroy issue statement after his release from EFCC custody

Following his arrest for alleged internet fraud, Instagram comic Nwagbo Oliver Chidera, also known as Pankeeroy, has been released.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) Lagos Zonal Office detained the social media influencer, along with 34 others, in April for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud in Lagos.

Pankeeroy was released from EFCC custody after five weeks, and he issued an official statement upon his release.

The statement reads,