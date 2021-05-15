The Presidency discloses how the suspect in a $65 million fraud case was Buhari’s in-law.

Gimba Ya’u Kumo, the suspect sought by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), was an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, according to the Presidency, but the relationship has since ended.

Garba Shehu, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed the news in a statement released on Friday.

Kumo is wanted for allegedly stealing $65 million from the National Housing Funds.

In Daura, Katsina State, Kumo, a former Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank, married Buhari’s daughter in 2016.

Shehu, on the other hand, revealed that the (marriage) relationship had ended a few years earlier.

”A running story to the effect that the ICPC has declared ‘an in-law of the President’ wanted in connection with fraud involving the large sum of money, 65 million dollars to be exact,” the statement read in part