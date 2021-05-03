TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates…

Drama as Bridesmaid’s breast takes centre stage, causing…

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl…

Bobrisky reveals no one can accuse him of rape, says he no longer…

Funke Akindele shares her ‘soap’ secret (Video)

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my…

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha despite seeing…

“Not all relationships will lead to marriage” – Davido’s alleged…

Actor, Alex Ekubo proposes to his girlfriend in the US (Photo)

This constant disrespect is unacceptable – Nengi speaks on those pulling down her friends, brand and team

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

BBNaija lockdown housemate now reality star, Nengi has lashed out at those pulling down her friends, brand and team mates.

Nengi made this known in a long series of tweet as she declared that the disrespect needs to stop.

Nengi wrote ”My brand is important to me and a good name is better than riches. I have been quiet on a lot of things but this constant disrespect is unacceptable! Please, stop pulling down my friends, my brand and my team. I understand it’s part of “what I signed up for”

READ ALSO

It’s time to organize self defense classes for women –…

I want to be the biggest star to have come out of Nigeria…

”However, it is mean to subject my family and friends to the same Vitriol as they didn’t sign up for this. If you also love me because of your fantasies, UNSTAN ME. I am Nengi, I am a brand and I should be ENOUGH for you.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates sad comments

Drama as Bridesmaid’s breast takes centre stage, causing guest to spray…

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl finally…

Bobrisky reveals no one can accuse him of rape, says he no longer has a p*nis

Funke Akindele shares her ‘soap’ secret (Video)

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage’…

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha despite seeing CCTV footage

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy says as she…

Your gave birth to yourself – Mercy Johnson gushes over video of Ruth…

Comedian, Mr Macaroni celebrates 28th birthday in an unexpected way

This constant disrespect is unacceptable – Nengi speaks on those pulling…

‘My Heir Apparent’ – Davido eulogizes Chioma’s son,…

Dirty looking Igbo smoker, stop blames, go & work – Timaya to Eedris…

Actor, Chris Attoh secretly holds third wedding with another woman

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More