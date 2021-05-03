This constant disrespect is unacceptable – Nengi speaks on those pulling down her friends, brand and team

BBNaija lockdown housemate now reality star, Nengi has lashed out at those pulling down her friends, brand and team mates.

Nengi made this known in a long series of tweet as she declared that the disrespect needs to stop.

Nengi wrote ”My brand is important to me and a good name is better than riches. I have been quiet on a lot of things but this constant disrespect is unacceptable! Please, stop pulling down my friends, my brand and my team. I understand it’s part of “what I signed up for”

”However, it is mean to subject my family and friends to the same Vitriol as they didn’t sign up for this. If you also love me because of your fantasies, UNSTAN ME. I am Nengi, I am a brand and I should be ENOUGH for you.