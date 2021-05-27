Toke Makinwa discloses what she finds most attractive in men

Toke Makinwa, a well-known media personality, has shared the qualities in a man that she finds most appealing at this point in her life.

The 36-year-old businesswoman expressed her admiration for those who are consistent and loyal to their words. She has learned to value honesty and is no longer interested in games, according to her.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote,

“As a woman in the space/stage I’m at now, there’s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency, that “do as I said I would” energy is so admirable, I fuck with that.

Truth is as you grow older you’ll realize how much easier it is to be straight up with yourself first, I hardly tell lies these days cos to be honest, no one is feeding me, I don’t need to waste my own time sugar coating words or not matching energy, everyone will be ok.

To keep the 10 commandments these days is easy, I don suffer plenty on earth pls I can’t risk going to hell for anybody. It is either Yes, No, Maybe – I’ll see what I can do (communicated) or sorry it’s not a good time right now for this. I’m an adult, no need for games”

See her tweets below,