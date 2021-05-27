TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I chop your own, you chop another. We dey recycle…

Nigerians pray for Regina Daniels as she battles for her life

“Stop cursing my son & husband”- Toyin Abraham…

Toyin Abraham’s fans embark on 3days prayer and fasting for…

New post from Rita Daniels, few hours after rumours of having a…

Femi Adebayo, Joke Silva shower accolades on Toyin Abraham

‘Lizzy Anjorin is a bitter soul’ – Fans take side with Toyin…

We own two houses’ – Toyin Abraham brags about her and…

School at old age is beautiful but the stress in the age of the…

Toke Makinwa discloses what she finds most attractive in men

Love and RelationshipEntertainment
By San
toke-makinwa

Toke Makinwa, a well-known media personality, has shared the qualities in a man that she finds most appealing at this point in her life.
The 36-year-old businesswoman expressed her admiration for those who are consistent and loyal to their words. She has learned to value honesty and is no longer interested in games, according to her.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote,

“As a woman in the space/stage I’m at now, there’s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency, that “do as I said I would” energy is so admirable, I fuck with that.

READ ALSO

I hardly tell lies now – Toke Makinwa reveals she is…

”Beware of loving any woman other than your…

Truth is as you grow older you’ll realize how much easier it is to be straight up with yourself first, I hardly tell lies these days cos to be honest, no one is feeding me, I don’t need to waste my own time sugar coating words or not matching energy, everyone will be ok.

To keep the 10 commandments these days is easy, I don suffer plenty on earth pls I can’t risk going to hell for anybody. It is either Yes, No, Maybe – I’ll see what I can do (communicated) or sorry it’s not a good time right now for this. I’m an adult, no need for games”

See her tweets below,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I chop your own, you chop another. We dey recycle ourselves”…

Nigerians pray for Regina Daniels as she battles for her life

“Stop cursing my son & husband”- Toyin Abraham breaks down in…

Toyin Abraham’s fans embark on 3days prayer and fasting for her family

New post from Rita Daniels, few hours after rumours of having a secret wedding…

Femi Adebayo, Joke Silva shower accolades on Toyin Abraham

‘Lizzy Anjorin is a bitter soul’ – Fans take side with Toyin Abraham in the…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Toke Makinwa discloses what she finds most attractive in men

Man advises ladies on why some boyfriends may not be an ‘husband…

‘Her beating is warming up’ – Reactions as Femi Fani-Kayode…

Actress, Toyin Abraham full of appreciation as she celebrates her children on…

Mercy Johnson melts heart with her children’s day post

Gov Abiodun’s aide, Abidemi Rufai to be detained in U.S indefinitely over…

Uche Maduagwu slams Rosy Meurer, questions the authenticity of her marriage with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More