Watch as Olakunle Church gives his wife, Rosy Meurer a warm welcome as she returns to Nigeria with their son (video)

They say love is a beautiful thing but it is more beautiful when you are with the best person you feels is right for you.

The same can be said for popular entrepreneur, Olakunle Churchill who was previously married to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

It looks like his affair with Rosy Meurer is on another level as he tends to show his love for her at the slightest opportunity.

Well, he recently gave his wife and actress Rosy Meurer a warm welcome when she arrived Nigeria with their son, King Churchill Jnr.

Churchill shared a video of him welcoming Rosy with a kiss.

”My dear, thank you for your love and loyalty, I adore you with all my being. Congratulations on this Mother’s Day, you are exceptional and unique! Welcome back home with King Churchill Jnr.”

They welcomed their baby boy in March.

Watch the video below;