“We are blessed by grace not by choice,” BBN’s Ka3na blows hot at actress Uche Ebere

The Big Brother Naija “lockdown” star, Ka3na blows hot at uche Ebere and has responded to the actress’s suggestion that she (KA3na) should quit pressuring people on Instagram with lies.

Ka3na was offended by Ebere’s remark and responded on her Twitter account.

Read her response below;

Some people will hate you just because your strength reminds them of their weakness, Don’t let them slow you down.

You can’t make your reality another person’s life. We are blessed by grace not by choice. I worked Hard Smart and built my empire at a young age. Is no ones fault if you lacked wisdom as a young person chasing fame that never came Madam rest IJN!

You wish me bad I wish you double! You’re a disgrace to motherhood coming on social media to wish another woman’s child Death. I RETURN IT BACK TO YOU IN DOUBLE FOLDS! You can’t wish someone evil and expect to be successful!

YOU COULD ACTUALLY MAKE YOUR NEEDLESS POINT WITHOUT COMPARING ME TO THE DEAD. THAT IS TO SHOW HOW DARK YOUR HEART IS dark. Am 26yrs young and living my best life, if there’s anyone who should be liaising with her ancestors, is YOU old cargo.

