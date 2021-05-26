We own two houses’ – Toyin Abraham brags about her and husband’s properties amidst quarrel with Lizzy Anjorin

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has revealed how many houses she and her spouse own.

The mother of one said this during an Insta live session with her senior colleague and friend, Iyabo Ojo, during which she addressed the Lizzy Anjorin scandal.

Toyin and her husband, according to her, have two houses ( one in Lagos and another in Abuja).

She said, “My husband and I have two houses. We live in our own house and we have another in Ibadan. God has blessed us; I am not beefing anyone and I do not have a problem with anybody. God is my witness. I do not know where all this is coming from. I have never spoken about this but I want every parent on earth to judge this matter. They should ask Lizzy to state what I did; she should talk. If I offended you, call me.

“That woman kept cursing my son and husband. You can curse me but do not curse my son. I have never discussed Lizzy’s matter with anyone; we are not friends. God see me. I have never done that in my life. The reason why I had to speak up is because it is becoming too much and this is my son they are talking about. I have to speak up for my son.

“If I cannot speak up for my son and husband, then why am I a mother or a wife? I have never had any negative thoughts towards anyone.”

Watch the video below;

Lizzy Anjorin recently renewed her spat with Toyin Abraham, alleging that Toyin had previously insulted her, spread false rumors about her, and labeled her child an imbecile.