What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to photoshop her in Nigeria (photos)

There are a lot of American artistes who can’t hid their love for Nigeria.

One of the American artistes leading is Enisa who is known to even tweet in Nigerian pidgin English.

She also relates well with Nigerians on popular social media platform, Twitter.

She further won the hearts of Nigerians after her collaboration with DMW boss Davido.

Nigerians in return have continued to shoe her love and support.

Well recently, Enisa asked her Nigerian fans to manipulate her pictures by putting her somewhere in Nigeria given that she has not visited the West African country before.

She wrote on Twitter, ”Can you photoshop me visiting Nigeria?”

Well she got more than she bargained for.

See some of the photos below;