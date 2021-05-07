“You’re a fool” Rapper, Vector slams those accusing him of mocking Dare Adeboye’s death with his tweet

Recall that theinfong had earlier reported how Nigerians took to social media to react as popular rapper, Vector allegedly mocked the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Pastor Adeboye over the death of his son, Dare Adeboye.

Well, in a latest statement, Vector has reacted to the allegations as he said Rahis tweet was not aimed at mocking the Adeboyes over the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye.

He wrote: “Oh don’t get this wrong… It’s not about church. It’s about a performance I remembered.”

However, his critics refused to believe him as they continued to drag him.

He has now called his critics out, writing: “If you really believe I Ogunmefun Olanrewaju will mock pastor Adeboye because he lost his son, you are a fool.”

