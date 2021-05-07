Nigerians react as Vector allegedly mocks Pastor Adeboye over the death of his son

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun David, popularly known as Vector is currently under fire following his alleged comments over the death of Pastor Adeboye’s deceased son.

Recall that Dare Adeboye died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family. Vector took to his Twitter account to make a tweet most Nigerians believe to be insensitive.

The rapper wrote:  “ If you know you want to see Next year make some noise noooooise “

The statement is often made by pastors and many believe Vector is trying to take a swipe at Pastor Adeboye for losing his son despite giving assurance of life to his church members.

See some comments below:

