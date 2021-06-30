TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag…

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa…

I see his face in my dream every night – Super TV CEO Killer,…

(Video) Fans react to Tiwa Savage son, Jamil’s graduation speech

BBNaija Reunion 2021: Prince does not have the financial capability to date Nengi – Tochi

Entertainment
By San

Big Brother Naija housemate Tochi has been captured in one of the highlights saying that Housemate Prince cannot afford a girl like Nengi.

During the show, some highlights from the Big Brother Naija house were shown where Tochi, Bright O, Wathoni, and Tolanibaj were seen discussing the closeness of Prince and Nengi.

According to Tochi, he doesn’t think someone like Prince could afford to date a “classy’ girl like Nengi.

READ ALSO

BBNaija Reunion: “It was wack” – TolaniBaj shades Prince…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and…

Explaining further, Bright O told Ebuka that they had that discussion because they concluded that Nengi is a type of girl who would want a classy lifestyle like going on an all paid expensive trips and doing shopping which they felt Prince could not afford.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing him N5M

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s birthday (Video)

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie,…

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags (Video)

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Obama DMW’s death: ‘I am never smoking again’ -Samklef vows

Nigerian groom rocks jean and shirt to his wedding (Video)

Lessons learnt – Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo celebrates son’s birthday…

“What is happening to Davido is spiritual, if you’re a 30BG fan,…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late…

“You were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones” – Tiwa…

Davido’s manager, Obama DMW finally laid to rest

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More