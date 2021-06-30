BBNaija Reunion 2021: Prince does not have the financial capability to date Nengi – Tochi

Big Brother Naija housemate Tochi has been captured in one of the highlights saying that Housemate Prince cannot afford a girl like Nengi.

During the show, some highlights from the Big Brother Naija house were shown where Tochi, Bright O, Wathoni, and Tolanibaj were seen discussing the closeness of Prince and Nengi.

According to Tochi, he doesn’t think someone like Prince could afford to date a “classy’ girl like Nengi.

Explaining further, Bright O told Ebuka that they had that discussion because they concluded that Nengi is a type of girl who would want a classy lifestyle like going on an all paid expensive trips and doing shopping which they felt Prince could not afford.