‘Birds of same feather’ – Femi Fani-Kayode dragged over his statement about the death of Super TV CEO

Politician, Femi Fani-Kayode has been dragged on social media over his statement about the death of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga who was murdered in cold blood by his 21-year-old lover, Chidinma.

According to Fani-Kayode, Ataga was murdered and he did not deserve it regardless of the fact that he was cheating on his wife.

Taking to Twitter to say this, the controversial politician wrote;

“Mr Usifo Ataga was butchered. Just because he went to sleep with a 21-year-old woman in a hotel does not be mean he deserves to be butchered. He was slaughtered and gutted like a pig in an abattoir simply because he has a high libido and some are trying to rationalise it. Shame on you”

Reacting to Femi’s opinion,

@iam_haryur wrote “Birds of the same feather”

@laffmayor wrote “Elder in the game has spoken… I greet you sir.. Holder of the elder wand.”

@atlantic_prince wrote “Femi and 90% of our politicians are on this table, they will not allow UNILAG chics to read their”books in peace

@_____vint_eed_ wrote “Another sugar daddy has spoken”

@johnpatrick965 wrote “FFK better lower your kpekus demand o befor u see yourself for abattoir. Focus your Egyptian mummy.’

@angeladoo_official wrote “Stop encouraging adultery Mr. You don’t expect everyone to practice what you do in your life.”