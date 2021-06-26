TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her…

13 Things You Should Know About Chidinma Ojukwu, The Alleged…

Stop denying me in public or I won’t let you sleep with me…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super…

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murderer, smoking…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the…

Nkechi Blessing, others react to the case of 50-year-old CEO…

‘Birds of same feather’ – Femi Fani-Kayode dragged over his statement about the death of Super TV CEO

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Politician, Femi Fani-Kayode has been dragged on social media over his statement about the death of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga who was murdered in cold blood by his 21-year-old lover, Chidinma.

According to Fani-Kayode, Ataga was murdered and he did not deserve it regardless of the fact that he was cheating on his wife.

Taking to Twitter to say this, the controversial politician wrote;

READ ALSO

Somebody you should have kept lowkey to yourself –…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over…

“Mr Usifo Ataga was butchered. Just because he went to sleep with a 21-year-old woman in a hotel does not be mean he deserves to be butchered. He was slaughtered and gutted like a pig in an abattoir simply because he has a high libido and some are trying to rationalise it. Shame on you”

Reacting to Femi’s opinion,

@iam_haryur wrote “Birds of the same feather”

@laffmayor wrote “Elder in the game has spoken… I greet you sir.. Holder of the elder wand.”

@atlantic_prince wrote “Femi and 90% of our politicians are on this table, they will not allow UNILAG chics to read their”books in peace

@_____vint_eed_ wrote “Another sugar daddy has spoken”

@johnpatrick965 wrote “FFK better lower your kpekus demand o befor u see yourself for abattoir. Focus your Egyptian mummy.’

@angeladoo_official wrote “Stop encouraging adultery Mr. You don’t expect everyone to practice what you do in your life.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her little provision…

13 Things You Should Know About Chidinma Ojukwu, The Alleged Killer Of Super TV…

Stop denying me in public or I won’t let you sleep with me again –…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma before she…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current balance, surfaces…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super TV CEO, Chidimma…

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murderer, smoking weed goes viral on…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Birds of same feather’ – Femi Fani-Kayode dragged over his…

BBNaija Lucy tenders unreserved apology to Ka3na after making her cry in public

Lady calls out Peter and Paul Okoye for allegedly allowing their blood sister…

Dino Melaye reacts after his voicenote with actress, Iyabo Oyo was leaked online

Lady celebrates 2 months of having a tattoo of Atiku Abubakar on her legs…

Somebody you should have kept lowkey to yourself – Bobrisky drags Chidimma…

How my career got affected after I was knocked out of Nollywood – Actress,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More