Daddy Freeze reacts as a man challenges him to heal a mad man in Lucifer’s name

Entertainment
By Olumide
daddy freeze

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has been in the news for the past few days after he said the name of Lucifer is more potent than the name of Jesus.

His statement has sparked mixed reactions on social media and a man recently took to his account to ask him to use the name of Lucifer to heal a mad man.

Daddy Freeze has now taken to his IG account to slam the man as he said he is the one that needs to be healed of madness first.

I think the first mad person that needs prayers is you, so let me pray for you to be delivered from benightedness and unscholarly religious slavery, which is the highest grade of madness,🙄” Daddy Freeze wrote.

See his post below;

