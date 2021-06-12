Dancer Kaffy drops a thought-provoking message for ladies who actively date married men(video)

Kaffy, the popular Nigerian dance queen has taken a shot at certain women who find pleasure in having a sexual relationship with married men.
The mother-of-two shook a table when she wondered why some women who date married guys expect a faithful man when they eventually get married.
The following is an excerpt from her post:
I wonder why some ladies want to end up with a man that doesn’t cheat , when a lot and I mean a whole spent their single lives sleeping with men who were cheating on their wives with them
Kaffy Shafau-Ameh has blasted a troll who made a mockery of her on social media.
