Dancer Kaffy drops a thought-provoking message for ladies who actively date married men(video)

Kaffy, the popular Nigerian dance queen has taken a shot at certain women who find pleasure in having a sexual relationship with married men.

The mother-of-two shook a table when she wondered why some women who date married guys expect a faithful man when they eventually get married.

The following is an excerpt from her post:

I wonder why some ladies want to end up with a man that doesn’t cheat , when a lot and I mean a whole spent their single lives sleeping with men who were cheating on their wives with them

