Femi Fani-Kayode celebrates late TB Joshua’s 58th posthumous birthday

Controversial politician, Femi Fani-Kayode has celebrated his late friend and prophet, TB Joshua on his 58th posthumous birthday today, 12th of June.

Recall that the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations died on his way to the hospital on the 6th of June, which was exactly six days to his 58th birthday.

According to Fani-Kayode in his birthday message, he would have called him on the photo to celebrate him but he was no more. Speaking about the deceased, Kayode said TB Joshua was wise, kind and gentleman.

Sharing a lovely photo of the TB Joshua, Fani Kayode better known as FFK wrote,

“Happy posthumous birthday to my friend & brother Prophet T.B. Joshua. Had you not gone to the Lord a few days ago I would have called you early this morning to wish you a happy 58th birthday. Alas, this was not to be because you left us. You were by far the wisest, kindest, gentlest and most profound man I ever knew. We miss you already. May your soul rest in peace”