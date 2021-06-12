TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man who has vowed never to give up on his dying girlfriend,…

What TB Joshua Said When I Told Him He Was Going To Die – Prophet…

Tonto Dikeh allegedly pregnant with her second child

“Which kind of marriage is this?” – Singer,…

‘God will punish you’ – Fani Kayode blows hot…

“Small Antelope, mumu, double standard ode” –…

Gospel singer dies from gunshot wound one week to his wedding

DJ Cuppy opens up on dating IG comedian, Broda Shaggy

‘What People Don’t know About TB Joshua And How He…

Femi Fani-Kayode celebrates late TB Joshua’s 58th posthumous birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Controversial politician, Femi Fani-Kayode has celebrated his late friend and prophet, TB Joshua on his 58th posthumous birthday today, 12th of June.

Recall that the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations died on his way to the hospital on the 6th of June, which was exactly six days to his 58th birthday.

According to Fani-Kayode in his birthday message, he would have called him on the photo to celebrate him but he was no more. Speaking about the deceased, Kayode said TB Joshua was wise, kind and gentleman.

READ ALSO

God told me TB Joshua is in hellfire, Nnamdi Kanu may die…

What TB Joshua Said When I Told Him He Was Going To Die –…

Sharing a lovely photo of the TB Joshua, Fani Kayode better known as FFK wrote,

“Happy posthumous birthday to my friend & brother Prophet T.B. Joshua. Had you not gone to the Lord a few days ago I would have called you early this morning to wish you a happy 58th birthday. Alas, this was not to be because you left us. You were by far the wisest, kindest, gentlest and most profound man I ever knew. We miss you already. May your soul rest in peace”

Via Kemi Filani News
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man who has vowed never to give up on his dying girlfriend, shares his story…

What TB Joshua Said When I Told Him He Was Going To Die – Prophet Joshua Iginla

Tonto Dikeh allegedly pregnant with her second child

“Which kind of marriage is this?” – Singer, Simi laments over…

‘God will punish you’ – Fani Kayode blows hot at Rev Chris…

“Small Antelope, mumu, double standard ode” – Nigerians drag…

Gospel singer dies from gunshot wound one week to his wedding

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Femi Fani-Kayode celebrates late TB Joshua’s 58th posthumous birthday

Native doctor who helped in the murder of the missing NSCDC officer used by her…

Applause from Nigerians as Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde joins June 12…

‘What People Don’t know About TB Joshua And How He Started His…

Reactions as Pastor Odumeje performs deliverance on a reverend sister in an…

“Small Antelope, mumu, double standard ode” – Nigerians drag…

Dancer Kaffy drops a thought-provoking message for ladies who actively date…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More