TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady…

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence…

Mercy Aigbe drags ex-husband, Lanre Gentry for calling her a bad…

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on…

“This is very irresponsible” – Video of BBNaija’s Mercy Eke…

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on “aggressive cuddling” saga with Praise (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former housemate of BBNaija lockdown season, Ka3na has dragged Praise, saying he didn’t last up to 5seconds in bed.

Recall, social media went crazy when the pair were caught on camera moving their bodies in ecstasy under the sheets. At one point, Ka3na was heard telling Praise to “continue” when he stopped moving his body.

Following her eviction from the Big Brother Naija season 5, Ka3na granted an interview and denied having s*x with Praise in the Big Brother House but acknowledged that they were ‘aggressively’ cuddling under the sheets.

READ ALSO

“Tolanibaj stressed Prince so much” –…

#BbnaijaReunion: You are insignificant to me – Prince…

However, during reunion last night, she contradicted her statement as she acknowledged that she actually slept with Praise, but he didn’t last up to 5seconds in bed.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react to reports that…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their ambassador, BBNaija star…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady secrets”…

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in giving out…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence after revelation…

Mercy Aigbe drags ex-husband, Lanre Gentry for calling her a bad mother

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘I was a normal baby until I stopped growing’ – Actor, Osita…

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola Ogudu reveals she did not know she was pregnant…

“Tolanibaj stressed Prince so much” – Nigerians drag Tolani

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on “aggressive…

“The street says you’re a runs girl” – Vee to Tolanibaj…

#BbnaijaReunion: You are insignificant to me – Prince slams Wathoni…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More