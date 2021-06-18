TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Etinosa Idemudia reacts after Joro Olomofin leaked the message…

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of…

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle…

Crossdresser, Michelle Page drags Bobrisky for buying his father…

“I love you so much my late husband, I miss living life…

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him…

‘Why I won’t respond to anyone who speaks ill about…

‘I will go through hell and back’ – Actress,…

“I bought a shoe for this woman and she forced me to wear it” – Man cries out after getting a shoe for his wife

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Ovie_Joshua has revealed what his wife did to him after he went to a store to buy her a new shoe.

According to Joshua, he bought his wife a shoe, and she forced him to put on the shoes and snap it, so she can see how it looks.

The obedient husband obeyed her command and snapped the shoes after putting it on, but then, he went to Twitter to share his experience.

READ ALSO

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died…

Twitter suspension: Actors, Alex Ekubo and Ay Comedian blow…

Ranting on Twitter, he shared a screenshot of his chat with “wifey” and explained what transpired between them.

In his words;

“I bought a shoe for this woman and she forced me to wear it and snap so she can see how it looks..”

See screenshot below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Etinosa Idemudia reacts after Joro Olomofin leaked the message she sent to him…

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of his life (Video)

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone straight’ wig in…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo reveals…

Crossdresser, Michelle Page drags Bobrisky for buying his father a fairly used…

“I love you so much my late husband, I miss living life with you”…

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him Bail

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I bought a shoe for this woman and she forced me to wear it”…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died while sleeping with…

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh, days after…

‘Less privileged’ – BBNaija Erica blasts a troll who condemned…

Heart-Breaking Video Of How A Grandmother Charges Men N1500 Every Time They…

Iyabo Ojo former PA, Gbeminiyi, accused of ruining her business tells her own…

New video of DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua sparks wedding rumour (Watch)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More