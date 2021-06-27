TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I don’t want to die, Chidinma Ojukwu alleged killer of Super TV CEO cries out

News
By San

With the investigation still ongoing in the death of the CEO, Super TV, Usifo Ataga, the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu, during an exclusive interview with Sunday PUNCH on Saturday, said she doesn’t want to die over the case.

Amid cries, the University of Lagos undergraduate said, “I regret killing Mr Ataga. I don’t know what my future holds but I don’t want to die. Please, I don’t want to die because of this case. I have not killed before.

“I was just trying to comport myself to answer questions during the parade and not that I am not showing remorse. I totally regretted everything I did and I am sorry. Mr Ataga’s family, I am deeply sorry for what I did. If I had my life back, I wouldn’t do anything like that. I am deeply sorry and I hope you forgive me.”

Super TV CEO, alleged murderer Chidinma is still within the custody of the Nigerian Police. Over the last 48hours, damning videos of Chidinma via social media have also gone viral, showing the 21-year-old Chidinma smoking Indian Hemp like a Pro (watch the video here).

Furthermore, the Police have released Chidinma’s Dad who was arrested for attempting to stop the Police from arresting his daughter, also released is the manager of the rented apartment in Lekki where the murder took place.

