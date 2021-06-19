TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh,…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the…

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom…

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house –…

Fans react as Prince shuns Dorathy while greeting other…

‘I hardly sleep since the matter started’- Tope Alabi…

I want to be with only one woman but it’s impossible because there are lots of beautiful women – Tekno rants (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Tekno has disclosed why it is impossible for him to live with only one woman for the rest of his life.

According to the singer, he has heard about men and women sticking to each other only in movies, and not in reality.

Tekno noted that he actually wishes to be with only one woman and love only woman but he doesn’t think it will ever be possible.

READ ALSO

I can cook – Reactions as Tekno advertises for the…

10 Nigerian Male Celebrities Who Gave Birth To Their…

Speaking on his reason, the singer stated that there are so many beautiful women all over the world and it’s hard for a man to ignore the beauty.

He added that he doesn’t know who to blame, whether the women for being so beautiful or the men.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh, days after…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the rest of her life…

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom – Timi…

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk to drink garri…

He wanted to impress her – Man narrates how a man died while sleeping with…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house – Wathoni and Dorathy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Uche Ogbodo opens up on why she decided to have her kids out of wedlock

Woman who was celebrated for birthing 10 babies at once lied, she was never…

“I will just keep giving birth to kids”- Actress halima Abubakar…

Nengi finally reacts to the allegations that she went to #BBNAija to “use the…

Nancy Isime finally opens up about her relationship status

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom – Timi…

Footballer, Jude Ighalo reacts after his wife called him “father…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More