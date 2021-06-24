TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user identified as Deborah Moses has shared her experience with a man who placed his head on her shoulder in a public bus.

According to the lady, the passenger who was sitting next to her, placed his head on her shoulder and at first, she allowed the convenience.

However, after sometime, he got a call from a lady who seemed to be his girlfriend. He talked to her for a while and ended the call with – ‘I love you’.

Deborah got pissed off immediately and she asked him to sit down properly.

She tweeted;

“A guy was resting on my shoulder in the Bus this evening, everywhere was pretty tight and I guess he was tired so I allowed the inconvenience.

Only for his phone to ring, PRICELESS ONE❤️ called & the talk ended with Love u. I just told him, uncle please sit well, you not home 🙄”.

