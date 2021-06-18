Life in the ghetto made me hustle hard — Rapper Olamide

Nigerian Rapper, Olamide Adedeji has revealed how growing up in the ghetto made him hustle hard to become somebody in life.

Speaking during a recent interview with The Guardian UK, the singer narrated how his experience growing up in a slum in the Bariga axis of Lagos State motivated him to hustle hard.

He said,

“Surviving was hard. Bariga was not far from the other slums you see across the world, from Mumbai to New York and London – life in the ghetto is almost always the same everywhere.

There were days when being able to afford three square meals was a big deal for my family. All of that motivated me to hustle hard – I wanted to see the whole world and experience different cultures from what I grew up seeing.”