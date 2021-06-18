TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of…

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle…

Crossdresser, Michelle Page drags Bobrisky for buying his father…

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh,…

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him…

‘Why I won’t respond to anyone who speaks ill about…

‘I will go through hell and back’ – Actress,…

Major Al-Mustapha, Abacha’s CSO discloses the real cause of…

Life in the ghetto made me hustle hard — Rapper Olamide

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian Rapper, Olamide Adedeji has revealed how growing up in the ghetto made him hustle hard to become somebody in life.

Speaking during a recent interview with The Guardian UK, the singer narrated how his experience growing up in a slum in the Bariga axis of Lagos State motivated him to hustle hard.

He said,

READ ALSO

I am transforming into someone who is always learning and…

‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally…

“Surviving was hard. Bariga was not far from the other slums you see across the world, from Mumbai to New York and London – life in the ghetto is almost always the same everywhere.

There were days when being able to afford three square meals was a big deal for my family. All of that motivated me to hustle hard – I wanted to see the whole world and experience different cultures from what I grew up seeing.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of his life (Video)

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone straight’ wig in…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo reveals…

Crossdresser, Michelle Page drags Bobrisky for buying his father a fairly used…

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh, days after…

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him Bail

‘Why I won’t respond to anyone who speaks ill about me’…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘My happiness’ – Actress, Mercy Aigbe celebrates only son,…

Toyin Lawani replies those mocking her for having 3 children with 3 different…

Nigerians love me, that’s why I’m paying them back — Buhari

Life in the ghetto made me hustle hard — Rapper Olamide

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the rest of her life…

“I bought a shoe for this woman and she forced me to wear it”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More