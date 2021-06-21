TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence…

BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and…

(Video) Mercy Johnson reveals the challenges she faces when she…

‘Low budget Yahoo boy’ – Dbanj’s wife,…

Rosy Meurer melts heart with her father’s day message to…

Mercy Aigbe drags ex-husband, Lanre Gentry for calling her a bad mother

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has dragged her ex husband, Lanre Gentry after he threw shades at her on father’s day.

Her estranged husband took to Instagram to throw shades at her, referring to her as a bad wife and mother to her children.

Reacting to this, Mercy Aigbe vowed to bring out receipts to prove that her ex husband is also an irresponsible and shameless man.

READ ALSO

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your…

‘My happiness’ – Actress, Mercy Aigbe…

Mercy Aigbe wrote;

“Abeg nobody should call me o. This man wants to see CRAZE. Lanre Gentry o fe ri werey! I am ready for you. Today I go forget my home training. I go forget public figure. Just bring it on. Shameless man. I am going live with receipts of how irresponsible you are!!! Agbaya! Alainitiju!!!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react to reports that…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in public

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady secrets”…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence after revelation…

BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and Ozo, states…

(Video) Mercy Johnson reveals the challenges she faces when she wants to make…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in giving out…

Blessing Okoro replies fan who entered her D.M to tell her to reconcile with her…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their ambassador, BBNaija star…

Serious fight breaks out as a guy and a lady throw punches at each other ‘over a…

“This is very irresponsible” – Video of BBNaija’s Mercy Eke rocking Peter Okoye…

Man narrates what he did after a lady told him she can’t marry a man whose…

“I’m one of the stand-out actresses of this generation” – Erica Nlewedim brags

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More