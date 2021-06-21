Mercy Aigbe drags ex-husband, Lanre Gentry for calling her a bad mother

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has dragged her ex husband, Lanre Gentry after he threw shades at her on father’s day.

Her estranged husband took to Instagram to throw shades at her, referring to her as a bad wife and mother to her children.

Reacting to this, Mercy Aigbe vowed to bring out receipts to prove that her ex husband is also an irresponsible and shameless man.

Mercy Aigbe wrote;

“Abeg nobody should call me o. This man wants to see CRAZE. Lanre Gentry o fe ri werey! I am ready for you. Today I go forget my home training. I go forget public figure. Just bring it on. Shameless man. I am going live with receipts of how irresponsible you are!!! Agbaya! Alainitiju!!!”