Mother of four shares sad story of how she lived in a toilet for six years with her children

A mother of four children has shared heartbreaking story of how she ended up living in a toilet with her children.

According to the mother who shared her story to Afrimax, they had been living a normal life before her husband decided to abandon them.

She said prior to his disappearance, he always comes home late and drunk, and her kids would always hide under the bed out of fear.

She added that he always abused her at the slightest opportunity, referring to her as a liability because she was not opportuned to go to school.

One day, he came home, told them he wanted to go somewhere but he never came back, and since then they were forced to live in a toilet because they couldn’t afford to pay rent.

