Nollywood actor, Bigvai Jokotoye becomes a US citizen

Nollywood actor, Bigvai Jokotoye has become a US citizen.

The excited US-based took to his official Instagram page to make the announcement and also pray for everyone desiring to be a citizen of America.

According to Jokotoye, he is the happiest man on earth and he is grateful to God for making it possible.

In his words;

‘I am the happiest man right now… if you are happy for me, God will do the same thing for you’

Captioning the video, the talented actor wrote;

“Finally a U.S citizen…..Thank GOD for everything.”

Watch the video below;

Taking to Bigvai’s comment section to react,

@doris_simeon_ wrote “Congratulations Padi mi. Popping champagne when we see soon“

@kwamezack_ wrote “Sometimes denying your nationality can deny certain blessing”

@im_emma50 wrote “At least you have secured a good future for your children”