TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years,…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back…

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup…

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice,…

Nnamdi Kanu is 419 – Alleged ESN member speaks (Video)

About 2 years later, missing NSCDC officer found buried in…

Nollywood actor, Bigvai Jokotoye becomes a US citizen

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actor, Bigvai Jokotoye has become a US citizen.

The excited US-based took to his official Instagram page to make the announcement and also pray for everyone desiring to be a citizen of America.

According to Jokotoye, he is the happiest man on earth and he is grateful to God for making it possible.

READ ALSO

Actor, Eddie Watson mourns mum

For the umpteenth time, actor, Bolanle Ninalowo brags about…

In his words;

‘I am the happiest man right now… if you are happy for me, God will do the same thing for you’

Captioning the video, the talented actor wrote;

“Finally a U.S citizen…..Thank GOD for everything.”

Watch the video below;

Taking to Bigvai’s comment section to react,

@doris_simeon_ wrote “Congratulations Padi mi. Popping champagne when we see soon“

@kwamezack_ wrote “Sometimes denying your nationality can deny certain blessing”

@im_emma50 wrote “At least you have secured a good future for your children”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex boyfriend” – Lady…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back home with a…

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new…

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice, slapped her few…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

‘Stupid law makers’ – Mercy Aigbe reacts as lawmakers consider…

Singer, Mayorkun preaches on the importance of saving as a youth

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he earlier told her…

Laura Ikeji returns to surgeon to get her nose done again

Nollywood actor, Bigvai Jokotoye becomes a US citizen

Couple celebrates first birthday of their twins after 17 years of waiting and 3…

“They gave me a platform, I gave them a show” – Tacha boasts to a fan who claims…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More