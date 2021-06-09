‘On this day, an extraordinary human was born’ – Tonto Dikeh says as she celebrates 36th birthday

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is celebrating her 36th birthday today, the 9th of June.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate herself, the mother of one said she is an extraordinary human who God’s grace has been manifesting in her life.

Speaking further, Tonto said she has become the greatness that she was born for.

In her words;

” IT’S THE GRACE OF GOD FOR ME…. ON THIS DAY AN EXTRAORDINARY HUMAN WAS BORN FOR GREAT THINGS AND GREATNESS SHE BECAME…”

Taking out time to celebrate Tonto on her birthday today,

@mercyjohnsonokojie wrote: @tontolet Walk it gurl girl, we’ve got nothing on you. An impact maker. Happy Birthday Queen Of Hearts… You know i love you. Thanks for all you do to make the world better…Have a Blast Queen cus you deserve it and more.

@anitajoseph8 wrote: Dear Poko it’s been an amazing year “So for the remaining months in 2021 I wish you the best in all you do Sweetee Soar Conquer @tontolet love always Happy birthday

@sotayogaga wrote: Happy birthday my sexy poko May God hear your prayers and continuously make you happy. Have a fun-filled day @tontolet . Zobo freezing