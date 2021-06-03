“They gave me a platform, I gave them a show” – Tacha boasts to a fan who claims BBNaija helped her life

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

Natacha Akide, a.k.a Tacha boasts to a fan who claims BBNaija helped her life claiming she had a big part she played for the reality show too.

The Nigerian reality celebrity and entrepreneur, boasted that her participation in the Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” season provided maximum profits to the show’s producers.

She remarked this in response to a fan’s comment that BBnaija had helped her life.

She said; “Yes, Big Brother Naija gave me a platform but Tacha gave Big Brother a show.”

She went on to ask; “What was ‘Pepper dem’ without Tacha ?” Get your facts right.”

See video below;

in other news, Trolls on Instagram mocked reality tv star and influencer Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, when she showed off her natural face in a new video.
Tacha made a before/after wearing cosmetics video of herself having fun outside of the country in a new video.  Check the video below;

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new video

 

