Tonto Dikeh surprises singer, Dbanj on his birthday

Nigerian singer and entertainer, Dbanj has taken to Instagram to pen down an appreciation post to actress, Tonto Dikeh over the surprise she gave him on his birthday today.

According to the father of two, Tonto gifted him a beautiful befitting cake for his birthday and she was also present to celebrate with him.

He wrote;

Thank you @tontolet for the beautiful cake, a befitting cake for Roger Mooreeeeee 007. And to @vichianopartyplace for Managing to pull this through. And to everyone that came through and made this happen God bless you all for this, Love you all.

Tonto also shared photos from D’banj’s birthday with the caption;

“Happy birthday my brother & family,love you long time no be today Dapo. God bless you brother mii @iambangalee.”