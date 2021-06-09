TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a…

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates…

Pastor Adeboye, others will be prosecuted for tweeting –…

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his…

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be…

IG comedian rushed to hospital after carrying out a “virgin…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a…

Nigerians pick sides as the cause of Tiwa Savage and Sheyi…

Why I started stealing offerings in church – Lady narrates

Tonto Dikeh surprises singer, Dbanj on his birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian singer and entertainer, Dbanj has taken to Instagram to pen down an appreciation post to actress, Tonto Dikeh over the surprise she gave him on his birthday today.

According to the father of two, Tonto gifted him a beautiful befitting cake for his birthday and she was also present to celebrate with him.

He wrote;

READ ALSO

Jubilation as Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo welcomes baby

Mixed reactions from fans as actress, Eniola Badmus reveals…

Thank you @tontolet for the beautiful cake, a befitting cake for Roger Mooreeeeee 007. And to @vichianopartyplace for Managing to pull this through. And to everyone that came through and made this happen God bless you all for this, Love you all.

Tonto also shared photos from D’banj’s birthday with the caption;

“Happy birthday my brother & family,love you long time no be today Dapo. God bless you brother mii @iambangalee.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a salon

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates death of T.B.…

Pastor Adeboye, others will be prosecuted for tweeting – Lai Mohammed

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his wife uses…

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will be poisoned (Video)

IG comedian rushed to hospital after carrying out a “virgin ritual…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a ‘snake’ after…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Ghanaian hairdresser reportedly stabs boyfriend to death while fighting over a…

What is the Difference Between IPv4 and IPv6?

Lady caught for impersonating her friend on a hookup site, almost destroying her…

Tonto Dikeh surprises singer, Dbanj on his birthday

Uche Ogbodo’s young lover reacts as she welcomes baby

Jubilation as Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo welcomes baby

Mixed reactions from fans as actress, Eniola Badmus reveals she does not collect…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More