“Which kind of marriage is this?” – Singer, Simi laments over marriage to Adekunle Gold (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Award winning Nigerian singer, Simi has cried out over her marriage to fellow singer and husband, Adekunle Gold.

The mother of one shared a video of herself and Adekunle via her IG story and in her caption, she wrote – “wtf! Which kind of marriage is this?”.

This is coming shortly after the couple showed off the face of their beautiful daughter, Adejare.

Their daughter, Deja turned one some days ago and the excited couple shared photos of her face for the first time. Simi, in her birthday message to Deja noted that she would never let her suffer in life, and she would do all it takes to make sure that she enjoys life to the fullest.

See video below;

