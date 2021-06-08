Why I started stealing offerings in church – Lady narrates

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has taken to Twitter to reveal why she started stealing money from the offering box in church.

According to the Twitter user identified as Nae Bili, a pastor in the Redeem church touched her inappropriately while she was a teenager.

Because of that, she decided to join the ushering department in the church. She added that after joining the department, she began to steal offering money from the offering box.

In her words;

“When I was a teenager one pastor in redeem squeezed my bum bum and breasts in the name of deliverance. I joined ushering department and started stealing offering as payback.”

Nigerians have however condemned her for stealing from God to pay back a pastor who offended her.

See her tweet below;

