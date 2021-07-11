After dropping out because of Davido, Chioma returns back to school

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma has surprised many with her decision to return back to school years after dropping out because of the singer.

Recall that when Chioma started dating Davido a few years ago, the mother of one stopped school and this got many people talking on social media.

However, a few months after their relationship allegedly hit the rock, Chioma has decided to go back to school.

According to Instagram blogger, Cutie julls, Chioma is currently undergoing distance learning and she is currently serious with her studies.

Cutie Julls speculated that this may be connected to the backslashes Chioma received from many Nigerians for dropping out of school because of Davido.

Reacting to this;

@tollylondon wrote: “Congratulations my chi baby. So proud of you keep soaring higher”

@8patrice5 wrote: “That’s awesome! Wishing her all the best”

@mz_esheza wrote: “Thank God !!! She is a WINNER”

@klozettebytommy wrote: “It never too late abeg….love you chichi”