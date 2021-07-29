BBNaija 2021: People Say That I Look Like Rita Dominic – Jackie B

One of the female BBNaija 2021 housemates and the daughter of formal Adamawa State Senator, Jackie Bent has revealed that people always tell her she resembles veteran actress Rita Dominic.

Rita Dominic is an award-winning actress, producer, and co-founder of Audrey Silva Company. The 45-year-old actress has built a legacy and is a household name in the Nigerian movie industry.

In her words, Jackie said, “People say that I look like Rita Dominic”. She made this known yesterday when she was having a discussion with Maria.

Meanwhile, the first argument of the BBnaija 2021 has ensued between Liquor Rose and Angela during a games night session last night.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the housemates trying to keep Angel and Liquor Rose away from each other after an argument busted out while they were playing a game.

